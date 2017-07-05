One rescued in flooded north Fort Worth neighborhood

One person was rescued from high water Wednesday night in north Fort Worth, where heavy rains flooded parts of a neighborhood near Meacham Airport.
The person was having trouble breathing and was taken to a hospital by MedStar, said Lt. Kyle Clay, Fire Department spokesman.
The rescue happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hardy Street, near Terminal Road. A creek running below Hardy Street had risen to the street level, pushing flood waters down the street and into yards and driveways.
The waters began to recede about an hour later. No other rescues were reported.
FWFD and FWPD on scene securing a flooded are at Hardy and Altamonte. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/NbdH4kNqDA— Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) July 6, 2017
Some areas of Tarrant County saw as much as three inches of rain, including Watauga, where one rain gauge collected 3.14 inches, said Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Fort Worth.
Wednesday evening’s storm brought plenty of lightning, too.
Three homes in Keller were struck by lightning, along with one in North Richland Hills, officials said. A home in Southlake caught fire during the storm, but officials could not yet confirm whether lightning played a role.
@wfaachannel8 major house fire on Byron Nelson in Southlake. pic.twitter.com/L7lD6z0Rxm— Megan (@snapitsmegan2) July 5, 2017
