Man kills brother, wounds another man at Benbrook home, police say

(Editor’s note: Suspect’s name has been corrected after receiving updated information from Benbrook police)
A 56-year-old man fatally shot his brother and wounded another man Wednesday at a home in Benbrook, police said.
The suspect, John Conroy, was barricaded in the home for almost four hours before surrendering to officers at about 3 p.m. Officials have not released the name of his brother.
Police responded to a call in the 200 block of San Angelo Avenue at about 11:45 a.m., said Lt. Arvin Campbell, police spokesman. They found one man wounded in the leg in the front yard and found another man dead in the back yard, Campbell said.
Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, but nobody was injured, Campbell said. Conroy was “threatening towards officers and himself,” according to a Benbrook police news release.
Police were still investigating the incident Wednesday evening.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments