Fort Worth confiscated how many fireworks over holiday weekend?

There were no major fires in Fort Worth on Tuesday night, but firefighters still stayed plenty busy.
The fire department’s Fourth of July call center received 1,560 calls reporting fireworks violations in the city, and arson investigators seized several hundred pounds of the celebratory explosives, spokesman Lt. Kyle Clay said.
A holiday task force also issued 48 citations to people who were caught popping fireworks inside city limits.
Fireworks Enforcement Final Stats - July 4th, 2017. Total Calls: 1560, Citations issued: 48, Several hundred lbs of fireworks confiscated pic.twitter.com/0S593Xka1E— Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) July 5, 2017
Tuesday’s activity, as expected, topped the previous three days of the long weekend. Here’s a full breakdown:
- July 4: 1,560 calls, 48 citations, several hundred pounds
- July 3: 433 calls, 22 citations, 120 pounds
- July 2: 188 calls, 11 citations, 105 pounds
- July 1: 163 calls, 5 citations, 50 pounds
The fire department tracked the locations of calls as the night progressed Tuesday, mapping the calls with red dots. At 8:56 p.m., clusters of reports had formed in south and east Fort Worth. But by about an hour later, most of the city was covered in big red blob.
Total Fireworks Calls for the night: 1560 Busy night in Fort Worth! pic.twitter.com/EmTpabbhNj— Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) July 5, 2017
As for the confiscated fireworks, they’ll be hauled out to the fire department’s bomb range in north Fort Worth, where they’ll be piled into a large cage, doused with diesel and set on fire.
“It’s a very dull, boring destruction of fireworks,” Clay said. “It’s like a bonfire.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
