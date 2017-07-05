The department’s Fourth of July call center also received 1,560 calls of fireworks violations in the city Tuesday night, Lt. Kyle Clay said. Ryan Osborne rosborne@star-telegram.com
The department’s Fourth of July call center also received 1,560 calls of fireworks violations in the city Tuesday night, Lt. Kyle Clay said. Ryan Osborne rosborne@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

July 05, 2017 2:19 PM

Fort Worth confiscated how many fireworks over holiday weekend?

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

There were no major fires in Fort Worth on Tuesday night, but firefighters still stayed plenty busy.

The fire department’s Fourth of July call center received 1,560 calls reporting fireworks violations in the city, and arson investigators seized several hundred pounds of the celebratory explosives, spokesman Lt. Kyle Clay said.

A holiday task force also issued 48 citations to people who were caught popping fireworks inside city limits.

Tuesday’s activity, as expected, topped the previous three days of the long weekend. Here’s a full breakdown:

  • July 4: 1,560 calls, 48 citations, several hundred pounds
  • July 3: 433 calls, 22 citations, 120 pounds
  • July 2: 188 calls, 11 citations, 105 pounds
  • July 1: 163 calls, 5 citations, 50 pounds

The fire department tracked the locations of calls as the night progressed Tuesday, mapping the calls with red dots. At 8:56 p.m., clusters of reports had formed in south and east Fort Worth. But by about an hour later, most of the city was covered in big red blob.

As for the confiscated fireworks, they’ll be hauled out to the fire department’s bomb range in north Fort Worth, where they’ll be piled into a large cage, doused with diesel and set on fire.

“It’s a very dull, boring destruction of fireworks,” Clay said. “It’s like a bonfire.”

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Several hundred pounds of fireworks confiscated in Fort Worth

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos