This is the Buick Enclave which suspects used to flee the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday morning in Frisco. Frisco police Courtesy
Fort Worth

July 05, 2017 2:14 PM

Frisco man fatally shot in front of his home in broad daylight

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

FRISCO

A man was shot to death in front of his home Wednesday after a struggle with two other men, police said.

After the shooting, the suspects jumped into a Buick Enclave and fled.

Police on Wednesday afternoon released a photograph of the vehicle as it left the neighborhood, but authorities have declined to comment on where the camera was located.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Gregory Milton, who died at a local hospital shortly after the shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Henderson Drive.

Police found Milton outside his home.

The investigation has revealed that two unknown men approached Milton in front of his home. A small struggle ensued and within seconds Milton was shot.

Police said the suspects drove away in a 2008 to 2012 brown metallic Buick Enclave.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random, but that it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972-292-6010. Residents also can text FRISCOPD and the anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) or download the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

