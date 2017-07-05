One woman dies after being found in burning Fort Worth apartment

Firefighters battling an apartment fire Wednesday morning discovered a woman in a bedroom of the unit, a fire official said.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, authorities said.
The victim was identified as Doreen Peck, 63, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Wednesday.
No other injuries were reported in the apartment fire in the 2900 block of Buckskin Run.
A neighbor called 911 shortly after 7:30 a.m. after smelling and seeking smoke inside of an apartment.
“When they opened the door, the apartment was full of smoke,” firefighter Kyle Clay said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “There was a small fire inside of the apartment and it was contained to that one apartment.”
As they battled the fire, firefighters searched the apartment and found Peck in a bedroom. No one else was in the apartment, Clay said.
Peck lived in the apartment, authorities said.
She was rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, but investigators do not believed foul play was involved.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
