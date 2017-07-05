Will SeaQuest aquarium breathe new life into Ridgmar Mall?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:41 Firsthand tour of Las Vegas Trail Pause 1:39 Possum Kingdom Lake recovers from wildfires and drought 1:00 Watch Jordan Rodriguez's sweet swing 0:35 School bus crash leaves one critically injured 0:36 Fort Worth school bus crash leaves one critically injured 0:12 School bus crash leaves one in critical condition 0:38 Vehicle of interest in Arlington road rage killing 0:33 Tonya Couch bond not revoked 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 28 1:37 Does your house have drywood termites? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email SeaQuest Interactive Aquariums is coming to Ridgmar Mall, spearheading a planned rebirth of the longtime west Fort Worth shopping mall. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

SeaQuest Interactive Aquariums is coming to Ridgmar Mall, spearheading a planned rebirth of the longtime west Fort Worth shopping mall. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com