Couple’s home destroyed by lightning while they were at hospital with newborn

Lightning destroyed a Burleson couple’s home early Tuesday while they were at a hospital with their newborn baby.
Cameron and Morgan Haddock’s home on Boxwood Lane caught fire as storms moved through the area, according to WFAA.
Imagine this is your 1st home & you just had 1st child. A N TX fam needs your help this #July4 after lightning strikes, at 10 @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/TIdHuR78u9— Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) July 5, 2017
A second home about three miles away on Misty Oak Trail was also destroyed by a lightning strike overnight, Fox 4 reported. No one was injured in either incident.
The Haddocks were staying at a Fort Worth hospital, where their first child, Carter, was born on Saturday, according to a GoFundMe page created to raise money for the young couple.
The Haddocks had everything at prepared for their baby boy: A crib, a changing table, a rocking chair and new clothes and cloth diapers. But all of those were destroyed in the fire Tuesday, the GoFundMe page said, along with gifts from a baby shower and keepsake books signed by family and friends.
Two of the Haddocks’ cats also died in the fire.
“They worked so hard for this place,” Kathy Dees, Morgan Haddock’s grandmother, told WFAA. “They did it all on their own. They’re just a young couple that did it all right.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
