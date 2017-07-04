The home of Cameron and Morgan Haddock after it was destroyed by a lightning fire early Tuesday.
Fort Worth

July 04, 2017 10:38 PM

Couple’s home destroyed by lightning while they were at hospital with newborn

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

BURLESON

Lightning destroyed a Burleson couple’s home early Tuesday while they were at a hospital with their newborn baby.

Cameron and Morgan Haddock’s home on Boxwood Lane caught fire as storms moved through the area, according to WFAA.

A second home about three miles away on Misty Oak Trail was also destroyed by a lightning strike overnight, Fox 4 reported. No one was injured in either incident.

The Haddocks were staying at a Fort Worth hospital, where their first child, Carter, was born on Saturday, according to a GoFundMe page created to raise money for the young couple.

The Haddocks had everything at prepared for their baby boy: A crib, a changing table, a rocking chair and new clothes and cloth diapers. But all of those were destroyed in the fire Tuesday, the GoFundMe page said, along with gifts from a baby shower and keepsake books signed by family and friends.

Two of the Haddocks’ cats also died in the fire.

“They worked so hard for this place,” Kathy Dees, Morgan Haddock’s grandmother, told WFAA. “They did it all on their own. They’re just a young couple that did it all right.”

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

