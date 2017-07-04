Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Fort Worth traffic accident

A 21-year-old Tarrant County man has been identified as the victim in a fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash.
The victim was Blakely Shoemake, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Tuesday. Shoemake, who died from trauma to his head, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an autopsy report from officials at the medical examiner’s office.
Shoemake died when his motorcycle crashed into the back of a car that was attempting to make a turn, police said.
Officers responded to the accident shortly after 6:30 a.m. Police believe the motorcyclist was traveling on East Altamesa Boulevard when a vehicle in front of him stopped to turn onto Will Rogers Boulevard.
Shoemake laid his motorcycle down when he realized the vehicle had stopped but was unable to avoid hitting the back of the car, police said.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
