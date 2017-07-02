July Fourth: What’s closed, open and more

The stock exchanges, banks and school districts and most nonessential federal, state, county and municipal offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of the July Fourth holiday.
Your mail will not be delivered.
Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County will not deliver meals.
Municipal park and recreation facilities, such as golf courses, water parks and swimming pools, will be open.
Garbage, recycling collection
Most cities will provide service as usual Tuesday. Here’s a look at select cities in Tarrant County. Check websites for more details.
Arlington: No service
Bedford: Regular schedule
Colleyville: Regular schedule
Euless: Regular schedule
Fort Worth: Regular schedule, but drop-off stations will be closed.
Grapevine: Regular schedule
Haslet: Regular schedule
Haltom City: No service
Hurst: Regular schedule
Keller: Regular service
Mansfield: Tuesday garbage service shifts to Friday; recycling shifts to July 11.
North Richland Hills: Tuesday service shifts to Wednesday
Roanoke: Regular schedule
Saginaw: Regular service
Southlake: Tuesday service shifts to Wednesday, Wednesday service to Thursday
Trophy Club: Regular schedule
Public transportation
The Fort Worth Transportation Authority’s bus service and Mobility-Impaired Transportation Service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Tuesday.
Molly the Trolley will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Trinity Railway Express will not run.
All T offices will be closed, but customer service phone lines will be manned from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Information: www.the-t.com
Be smart, careful with fireworks
If one of the many fireworks shows in the area isn’t enough for you, be smart and careful when shooting your own.
It’s against the law to shoot fireworks inside the city limits of every city in Tarrant County. It’s OK to shoot in unincorporated parts of the county, but only on your own property or if you have another landowner’s permission.
In Fort Worth, not only is it illegal to possess or shoot fireworks in the city limits, but it also is illegal within 5,000 feet of the city limits.
Arlington’s distance for shooting near the city limits is 2,000 feet.
So if you live in an unincorporated area right next to Fort Worth or Arlington and a handful of other cities, you might consider scrapping your plans.
Watch for drunken drivers
Texas DPS troopers are partnering with local and county law enforcement agencies across the state to beef up enforcement this holiday.
While officers will keep an eye out for speeders and aggressive drivers, the focus will be on those who choose to drive drunk.
During the 2016 July Fourth enforcement period, DPS troopers issued more than 85,000 tickets and warnings and made 601 DWI arrests — up from 496 in 2015.
