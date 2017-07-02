Funeral for Eaton High student killed in wreck set for Monday

Cassandra “Cassie” Contreras loved being a dancer on her drill teams, first at Saginaw High School and last year at Eaton High School.
Family members said Cassie always had a smile and befriended everyone, always wanting to help.
That’s why family members say Cassie’s last gift was to provide a chance of life to others, donating her heart, kidneys and lungs.
Cassie died last week from injuries she suffered in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Arlington.
“She had a heart of gold and she was such a caring and compassionate young lady,” said Amanda Little of Haslet, her cousin. “Our family finds some piece and comfort in knowing that even though we may have lost her she is saving four other lives.”
The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. June 26 on Interstate 30 near Center Street in Arlington.
Arlington police reported a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on an entrance ramp to the highway.
At some point, the Suburban approached a slow vehicle, forcing the Suburban to change lanes, police said.
Because of heavy traffic, the Suburban changed back to its original lane, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The Suburban hit a car and then collided with a pickup, police said.
Cassie was in the car that was hit by the Suburban, police said.
She was pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
Born in Fort Worth, Cassie grew up in Tarrant County and attended Saginaw High School before transferring to Eaton High School in Haslet where she was a junior last year.
Her funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 4100 Blue Mound Road, in Fort Worth.
Burial will Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
