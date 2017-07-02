A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle collided with a car on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth, police said.
Fort Worth

July 02, 2017 9:04 AM

Motorcyclist killed in Fort Worth crash

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

FORT WORTH

A man died Sunday morning when his motorcycle crashed into the back of a car which was attempting to make a turn, police said.

The name of the victim, a man believed to be 25 to 30 years-old, had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Officers responded to a major accident call shortly after 6:30 a.m. at E. Altmesa Boulevard and Will Rogers Boulevard.

Police believe the motorcyclist was traveling on Altamesa Boulevard when a vehicle in front of him stopped to turn onto Will Rogers Boulevard.

The motorcycle hit the back of the car as the motorcyclist laid it down when he realized the vehicle had stopped, police said.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

