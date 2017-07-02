Missing Lancaster teen, man found dead in Dallas residence

A Lancaster teen who authorities said was kidnapped just a few days ago was found dead overnight in a residence, according to an FBI agent.

FBI special agent in charge Eric Jackson told reporters Sunday that the body of a young female later identified as Shavon Randle, 13, was found in a home along with the body of a man.

Authorities have identified the man, but his name had not been released.

The bodies were discovered in an Oak Cliff home.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of the 13-year-old girl last seen in Lancaster on Wednesday.

Randle was kidnapped from a relative’s residence in Lancaster about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert.

Devontae Owens, 24, one of the four “persons of interest” identified earlier in the week by police, was apprehended Saturday by FBI agents and Lancaster police officers, according to a Lancaster Police Department news release. Owens was in the Dallas County Jail on Sunday facing aggravated kidnapping charges, according to reporting by WFAA.

Lancaster police and the FBI have also arrested 30-year-old Laquon Wilkerson of Dallas, who was not one of the persons of interest. Wilkerson was identified as a suspect in Randle’s kidnapping, the release said.

Two other people of interest, Laporshya Polley, 25, of Dallas, and Darius Fields, 26, Glen Heights, were questioned on Friday about Randle’s disappearance, a spokeswoman with the City of Lancaster said. They were arrested on unrelated drug charges.

The fourth individual police had hoped to talk to about the girl’s disappearance, 19-year-old Michael Titus of Dallas, has not been located, according to Rona Stringfellow, Lancaster assistant city manager.

Authorities had offered a $25,000 reward for information on Randle’s case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 800-225-5324 or Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.