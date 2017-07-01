Wet June brings fifth-highest recorded rain total to Dallas-Fort Worth

Overnight storms accounted for just a trace of rain before the clock struck midnight and the end of June, but made for a wet start Saturday morning to the Fourth of July weekend.

Even with negligible rainfall Friday night, June was the fifth-wettest June on record, with 8.44 inches of precipitation recorded at DFW Airport. That was about a third of an inch shy of 1989’s fourth-highest June total of 8.75 inches.

June 2017 was the wettest June in over a decade, since the area got 11.1 inches in June 2007. The wettest June on record in DFW was in 1928, when the area received 11.58 inches of rain.

According to the National Weather Service Fort Worth, a rainy June isn’t much of a predictor for the rest of the summer. The outlook for the months of July, August and September still calls for temperatures slightly above recorded normals and precipitation levels in a normal range around 6.6 inches.

June’s rainfall total brought DFW above the area’s yearly average for the first time this year. Through June, DFW received 20.3 inches of rain, .06 inches above the yearly average through six months.

Saturday’s early storms brought 1.05 inches before the rain let up around 8 a.m. That is nearly half the average monthly rainfall total of 2.16 inches for the month of July, according to the National Weather Service.

Just over 1,000 Tarrant County households were without power at 8:50 a.m., according to Oncor’s Storm Center. Denton and Collin Counties, as well as the area just south of the Texas-Oklahoma border saw harder storms than Tarrant County.