Violent teen fugitive from DFW arrested in New Jersey

A 17-year-old fugitive suspected in a spate of violent crimes, including two capital murders and the brutal attack on and robbery of a man taking a walk in an Arlington park, was arrested in New Jersey, officials confirm.
Taymor McIntyre, known locally as rapper “Tay-K 47,” had been on the run since late March, when he cut off his ankle monitor while under house arrest in connection with the Mansfield robbery and fatal shooting of 21-year-old Ethan Walker.
Richard Walker, Ethan's father, expressed relief that McIntyre had been captured.
“I'm glad that as of right now he's not going to hurt anybody else and that now it's his time for justice,” Walker said.
McIntyre fled just days before a hearing in which prosecutors were seeking to have the then 16-year-old certified as an adult in the Mansfield capital murder case.
On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Marshal’s office said McIntrye was arrested about 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He was arrested without incident and being held there pending his extradition to Texas, the news release states.
On Monday, the U.S. Marshal’s office had released McIntyre’s name and photographs, calling him a “violent fugitive” wanted on capital murder charges and asking for the public’s help in locating him.
The marshal’s office, however, declined to provide details about the case in which McIntyre stands accused, likely because he was still a juvenile when the alleged crime took place.
Texas law prevents law enforcement officers from publicly identifying juveniles accused of crimes.
Law enforcement sources, however, have confirmed to the Star-Telegram that McIntyre is suspected in a San Antonio killing that occurred after he fled house arrest and the May 25 attack on and robbery of 65-year-old Skip Pepe in Cravens Park in Arlington.
"We are on cloud nine,” Barbara Pepe said on hearing news of McIntyre's arrest Friday. “This has just lifted the black cloud that has been following us.”
Pepe, in an earlier interview, had called McIntyre a “loose cannon.”
“... He’s involved in a lot. This kid is like the hood of all hoods at 17 years old. It just blows me away.”
‘A kid held a gun to my head’
Skip Pepe was walking along Fish Creek Trail when he was approached from behind by a young man who pointed a gun at his head and demanded his wallet.
When he refused, he was struck from behind and knocked unconscious by the robber. Witnesses reported seeing a possible second suspect, riding a forest green mountain bicycle, in the area as well.
“When he woke up, he didn’t even know what happened,” Barbara Pepe said. “Finally when he got to the hospital, they were doing the MRI and he said, ‘Barb, I remember now. A kid held a gun to my head.’ ”
Skip Pepe suffered a brain bleed, three broken ribs and scrapes, bruises and cuts over the front of his body. The tips of his new shoes had been worn down, leading Pepe to believe that the suspects also had dragged her husband face-down.
A woman jogging in the park alerted authorities after discovering him.
“If she didn’t come around, I bet my husband would have died,” Barbara Pepe said. “They beat him so bad.”
Barbara Pepe said she was working from home, not far from the park, when she began to hear sirens and realized that her husband had still not called her for his usual mid-walk break.
“Then my phone rings and it’s a cop on the phone saying, ‘Do you have somebody at Cravens Park?’ ” Pepe recalled.
Still in pajamas, Pepe rushed to the park.
“I saw them pushing the stretcher toward the ambulance and all I saw was blood pouring out of my husband,” Pepe said. “I thought for sure I’d lost him. That’s what I dream about every night. It just makes me so sick.”
‘No. No. No. There he is’
Barbara Pepe said her husband picked McIntyre out of a photo lineup as his attacker last week.
“As soon as he saw him, it was ‘No. No. No. There he is,’” Barbara Pepe said.
When she learned that McIntyre had been on the run since March — two months before her husband’s attack — she called the U.S. Marshal’s office on Friday to give them a piece of her mind.
“It makes me so mad that this kid cut his ankle bracelet off in March and ... my husband gets attacked by someone who should have been behind bars and should have never been let loose,” Barbara Pepe said.
McIntyre had also previously surfaced in a homicide investigation.
Court documents indicate that McIntyre — then 15 — was a passenger in an SUV whose driver allegedly fired on another car in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2016, killing University of North Texas student Sara Mutschlechner.
McIntyre was not charged in the case but the 21-year-old SUV driver, Eric Johnson — a rapper who goes by the name of Santana Sage — remains in the Denton County Jail, awaiting trial on a murder charge.
