Youth baseball gone wild: ‘You’re selling your son’s soul for a six-dollar trophy’

Tarrant County-based Texas Bombers coach Lale Esquivel wants to give elite players the opportunity to play with and against talented kids from around the country. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

