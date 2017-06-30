One of the other 12 on the bus suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on the exit ramp of Texas 121 headed toward Belknap Street. David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com
Fort Worth

June 30, 2017 7:37 AM

One in critical condition after school bus crash on Texas 121 exit

By Judy Wiley

jwiley@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

One person was in critical condition and one had minor injuries after a school bus crash involving a wrong-way driver Friday morning on a Texas 121 exit to Belknap Street, authorities said.

A 40-year-old woman apparently was driving the wrong way when she tried to exit eastbound Texas 121 and collided with the bus almost head-on, Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said.

The bus carried 12 passengers, one of whom suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital, he said.

MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said two ambulances were at the scene shortly before 7:30 a.m. and that one patient in critical condition had been extracted from a vehicle.

Segura said it was unknown why the woman was driving the wrong way.

Judy Wiley: 817-390-7843, @judygwiley

