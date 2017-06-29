A 3-year-old who was thrown from a vehicle during a rollover wreck on southwest Loop 820 in Benbrook has died.
Fort Worth

June 29, 2017 5:21 PM

Toddler dies after being ejected in rollover on Loop 820

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A 3-year-old who was thrown from a vehicle during a rollover wreck the day before died about 1:15 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement reported.

Samantha Martin, of Fort Worth, was ejected during the single-vehicle wreck that occurred on the service road near the 7900 block of southwest Loop 820 in Benbrook, said Benbrook Police Chief James Mills.

The vehicle carrying Martin, her mother, a driver and two other children, left the roadway shortly before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and flipped over, causing Martin to be ejected, Mills said. Martin was not secured in a child safety seat, he said.

All five occupants were transported to local hospitals but Martin was the one with the most severe injuries, Mills said. Martin died Thursday from blunt force trauma to her head, according to a news release from the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Benbrook police are still investigating what made the vehicle swerve from the roadway.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

