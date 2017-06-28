He’s 17, a ‘violent fugitive’ from DFW. Now he’s a murder suspect in San Antonio

A 17-year-old “violent fugitive” being sought by U.S. Marshals was on house arrest in connection with a 2016 Mansfield capital murder when he allegedly fled to San Antonio, the Star-Telegram has learned.

Law enforcement sources and the Mansfield victim’s parents say Taymor Travon McIntyre, known locally as the rapper Tay-K 47, is now a suspect in a murder in San Antonio.

He has not been captured as of Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals office released pictures of McIntyre on Monday, calling him a “violent fugitive” and asking for the public’s help in locating the teen, who is thought to be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Authorities refused to disclose details about the capital murder for which he is wanted.

The Star-Telegram, however, has learned that McIntyre had been one of seven people charged in connection with the July 26, 2016, robbery and slaying of 21-year-old Ethan Walker.

Walker’s parents, Roberta and Richard Walker, said certification hearings were about to be held for McIntyre and another juvenile suspect in the case when the two teens boys cut off their ankle monitors in late March and reportedly fled together to San Antonio.

On March 27 — the day they reportedly fled — a tweet on McIntyre’s Twitter page states: “(Expletive) dis house arrest (expletive) (Expletive) 12 they gn have 2 catch me on hood.”

The Walkers said they’ve since been told — and law enforcement sources have confirmed to the Star-Telegram — that both teens are now suspects in a separate murder case in San Antonio.

San Antonio police officials did not return a message from the Star-Telegram seeking confirmation and details about their case.

The second teen was recaptured about a month ago, the Walkers say, and remains in juvenile custody.

McIntyre didn’t turn 17 until June 16, which is why he is still in the juvenile system.

Richard Walker said he didn’t want to comment on how he felt about the new allegation against the teens “because you can’t put foul language in the newspaper.”

Roberta Walker said she’s angry, but not surprised.

“The fact that they cut off their monitors was no big surprise at all. It was kind of surprising that it took them so long, actually,” Roberta Walker said.

“They fact they were going to do something else. That was not surprising. Of course they were,” she said. “They had nothing to lose.”

McIntyre is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall and 124 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a medium brown complexion. Anyone with information regarding McIntyre’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 202-307-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

McIntyre’s Twitter page features several videos and pictures of him posing with guns.

His fans have recently tweeted posts of support for the fugitive rapper, including “protect tay-k at all costs” and “I hope they never find tay-k”.

Ethan Walker’s case

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Ethan Walker was shot during a home invasion robbery of drugs and money at a north Mansfield residence.

The affidavit states two women, apparently in on setting up the robbery, had been visiting the house in the 1500 block of Aspen Court when others charged into the residence, stealing drugs and money.

Ethan Walker was killed during a home invasion in Mansfield. Family photo Courtesy

Walker was shot as the robbers ran out the front door and later died from his injury at a Fort Worth hospital. The home’s resident was also shot but survived.

Four adults — Megan Holt, 20, Ariana Bharrat, 21, Latharian Merritt, 23, and Sean Robinson, 20 — remained held in the Tarrant County Jail, all charged with capital murder in connection with Walker’s death.

McIntyre was among three juveniles — two boys and a girl — charged in the case.

“To be a crime victim is one thing but then to be a crime victim and deal with the justice system times seven, it’s never over and it never takes a very extended break,” said Roberta Walker.

The Walkers said the teen girl had been the first juvenile arrested and the first to be ordered released on house arrest. They said a recent attempt by prosecutors to have the girl certified as an adult in the case was denied by 323rd District Court Judge Timothy Menikos.

‘He never would have done this’

Roberta Walker said after the girl’s release, she suspected it was just a matter of time before Menikos would also order McIntyre and the other male teen’s release on house arrest as well.

She said prosecutors had fought the teen boys’ release but to no avail.

“Everyone, apparently except the judge, was upset that they were released,” Roberta Walker said.

Daniel Bina, court coordinator for Menikos, said “... we are working with local law enforcement to try and locate the individual and bring them into custody as soon as possible.”

The house on Aspen Court where Ethan Walker, 21, was shot on July 26 during a home invasion robbery. Rafael Sears Star-Telegram archives

Roberta Walker acknowledges that, before his death, her son had his own problems — engaging in some of the troubling behavior as the teens now accused in his death.

“But he never set out to hurt anyone,” Roberta Walker said, “and he never would have done this.”

She said she has had to lie to Ethan Walker’s 4-year-old daughter about the whereabouts of those arrested in her father’s case.

“She had asked me about the bad people that sent daddy to heaven,” Roberta Walker said. “I had lied to her and told her she didn’t have to worry about the bad people because they were all in jail.”