‘Affluenza’ mom also violated bond by having gun, prosecutors allege

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:32 Mulch fire the length of a football field rages in Fort Worth

1:40 Guinness record-holding longhorn up for sale

0:56 Fort Worth police replace stolen A/C unit

2:35 Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute

1:00 Horse'n around with the FWPD mounted patrol