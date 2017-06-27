Fort Worth officer fired for shooting man who held barbecue fork

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause 11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks 1:32 Mulch fire the length of a football field rages in Fort Worth 1:40 Guinness record-holding longhorn up for sale 0:56 Fort Worth police replace stolen A/C unit 2:35 Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute 1:00 Horse'n around with the FWPD mounted patrol 1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. On Wednesday, Fort Worth police released video of the June 23 shooting that led to Officer Courtney Johnson's indictment. Johnson is accused of injuring Craigory Adams by recklessly handling his shotgun. Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said he thinks the shooting was unintentional.

