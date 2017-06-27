Hair ye! Hair ye! Judge proves his point

Hair ye! Hair ye!
Almost 60 people sat through jury selection Monday afternoon in Criminal District Court No. 396, listening and answering serious questions from a prosecutor and defense attorney.
Early in the process, there was some tension in the courtroom when potential jurors learned they might be chosen for the murder trial of Aspen Warren.
Warren, 22, of Arlington, is accused of killing Brittany Davis of Fort Worth in January 2016 after getting into a road rage incident on Interstate 30 in Arlington.
Prosecutor Albert Roberts talked to jurors about the judicial process, asking them about crimes of violence and their feelings toward police officers.
Warren sat near his attorney, Warren St. John of Fort Worth, who also quizzed potential jurors about the case.
But the hairy moment came as selection was winding down and Gallagher asked whether anyone had questions.
A woman in the back row raised her hand, stood up and surprised everyone by asking: “Judge, is that a toupee?”
Gallagher didn’t answer. Instead, he walked up to the woman, bent over and let her pull his hair.
Real!
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
