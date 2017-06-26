U.S. Marshals: ‘Violent’ teen accused of capital murder could be in DFW

A teen wanted on a capital murder charge is believed to be in the North Texas area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Taymor Travon McIntyre, 17, was described as a “violent fugitive” in a news release from the marshals Monday. The marshals did not provide more details about McIntyre’s case.

The news release described him as five feet, seven inches tall and 124 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 202-307-9100.