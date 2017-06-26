Taymor Travon McIntyre, 17.
Taymor Travon McIntyre, 17. U.S. Marshals Service Courtesy
Taymor Travon McIntyre, 17. U.S. Marshals Service Courtesy

Fort Worth

June 26, 2017 8:25 PM

U.S. Marshals: ‘Violent’ teen accused of capital murder could be in DFW

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A teen wanted on a capital murder charge is believed to be in the North Texas area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Taymor Travon McIntyre, 17, was described as a “violent fugitive” in a news release from the marshals Monday. The marshals did not provide more details about McIntyre’s case.

The news release described him as five feet, seven inches tall and 124 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 202-307-9100.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 21

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Police warn citizens not to attempt to arrest or detain of the subjects because they might be armed and dangerous.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos