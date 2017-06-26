Worker electrocuted while cleaning hot tub at Fort Worth apartments

A worker who was cleaning a hot tub at a far north Fort Worth apartment complex was electrocuted Monday afternoon, police said.
He was identified as Christopher Asing, 25, of Flower Mound, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Officers were dispatched about 12:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Drake Lane, where Asing was working at the Summer Brook apartments, according to a police report.
Asing was cleaning the hot tub next to a main pool when “somehow he was electrocuted,” said officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.
Asing’s coworker told firefighters that Asing was near a pump when the accident happened, said Lt. Kyle Clay, a fire department spokesman.
Asing and his coworker had cut power to the pump. When the coworker turned the power back on, he heard Asing yell and then found him lying in a nearby canal, Clay said.
The coworker estimated that Asing had been under water in the canal for about 20 seconds. Firefighters found Asing unconscious and began performing CPR, Clay said.
Asing was taken to Medical City Alliance hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:41 p.m.
It was not clear if Asing was an employee of the Summer Brook apartments, which could not be reached for comment.
