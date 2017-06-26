Six children removed from Fort Worth home where child died in hot car

Six siblings have been removed from a home where a 3-year-old boy died after crawling into a hot abandoned car, authorities said Monday.
CPS officials took the siblings of Keandre Goodman Friday and placed them in foster care, CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said Monday in an email.
CPS officials have had previous contact with the family, but Gonzales said she could not discuss details because of confidentiality-related restrictions.
“The Office of Child Safety, a third party independent of CPS, will conduct a thorough review of the previous contacts with the family to determine whether CPS actions were appropriate or whether there were things that could have been done differently,” Gonzales said in the email.
Fort Worth police said Monday no criminal charges have been filed, but an investigation continued.
The siblings range in age from 2 months old to 15 years old, Gonzales said.
Keandre was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after he was found in an abandoned car, police said.
The child may have been in the car for 45 minutes, police said.
A ruling on Keandre’s death is pending.
He was playing outside a residence in the 3800 block of Waldorf Street in east Fort Worth when he climbed in the vehicle.
His parents began looking for the boy and they said they believed the child was in the vehicle for at least 45 minutes before he was found, police said.
Temperatures topped 100 degrees in some areas of Tarrant County Friday afternoon at the time of the incident, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
Keandre was unresponsive when he was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
