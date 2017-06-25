Tarrant Area Food Bank needs $500,000 to complete renovation work

The Tarrant Area Food Bank already distributes about 35 million pounds of food every year. But with some community help and an updated facility, it aims to boost that to 50 million pounds.

The nonprofit is launching a $7.5 million renovation of its Regional Distribution Center, located at 2600 Cullen St. in Fort Worth, to expand its ability to provide food. Most of the funds have already been raised, but the food bank needs $500,000 to complete the work.

Most of the money was raised by corporations, foundations and top donors, said Anita Foster, a spokeswoman for the food bank. “We are just appealing to the community,” she said.

Construction, which began on Friday, is expected to last 12 to 18 months.

The 35-year-old building will be retrofitted so more food can be distributed throughout the 13 counties served by the food bank. The building’s footprint will remain the same, but the three-level, 76,000-square-foot facility will be modernized, Foster said.

The food bank distributes about 500,000 meals a week, Foster said, and hopes to reach about 700,000 after the renovation.

“What we are aiming to do is to grow our capacity — to get more food out into the community,” Foster said.

The need for food in North Texas is acute. One of every six people in the Metroplex don’t have enough food to eat, Foster said. Tarrant and Dallas counties are among the hungriest counties nationwide, according to a 2017 report from Feeding America, a national hunger relief organization with offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The renovation project follows the September 2015 unveiling of the Dorothy and Norman M. Kronick Building at 2525 Cullen St. That two-story office building allowed the Tarrant Area Food Bank to reconfigure its distribution center to serve more people by housing the program and administrative staff members.

The food bank relies on the kindness of volunteers to help feed those in need. In 2015, more than 25,000 volunteers contributed 85,000 hours while other individuals, churches or groups hold food drives. For example, last year a 5-year-old volunteer collected 2,200 cans of food for hungry North Texans.

On Friday, Elder Christian Turley and Elder Erik Holmstrom of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints were among volunteers sorting food and moving crates. The 19-year-olds, who are in Texas as part of a church mission, help at the food bank every Friday.

“It’s a great way to give back,” Turley said, adding that many times people don’t realize others in their community are going hungry.

