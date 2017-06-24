Fort Worth boy, 3, dies after crawling into hot car on Friday

A child believed to have been in a hot car for 45 minutes died Friday, according to police.

Keandre Goodman, 3, was playing outside a residence in the 3800 block of Waldorf Street in east Fort Worth when he climbed in a vehicle that was in non-working condition, police said.

His parents began looking for the boy and they said they believe the child was in the vehicle for at least 45 minutes before he was found, police said.

Temperatures topped 100 degrees in some areas of Tarrant County at the time the incident occurred.

Keandre was unresponsive when he taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, police said. The child was pronounced dead about 3:15 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. No ruling on the cause or manner of death was listed, the medical examiner’s website shows.