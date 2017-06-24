aijohn784 Getty Images/iStockphoto
aijohn784 Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth

June 24, 2017 10:23 PM

Fort Worth boy, 3, dies after crawling into hot car on Friday

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A child believed to have been in a hot car for 45 minutes died Friday, according to police.

Keandre Goodman, 3, was playing outside a residence in the 3800 block of Waldorf Street in east Fort Worth when he climbed in a vehicle that was in non-working condition, police said.

His parents began looking for the boy and they said they believe the child was in the vehicle for at least 45 minutes before he was found, police said.

Temperatures topped 100 degrees in some areas of Tarrant County at the time the incident occurred.

Keandre was unresponsive when he taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, police said. The child was pronounced dead about 3:15 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. No ruling on the cause or manner of death was listed, the medical examiner’s website shows.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 18:34

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival
Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side
Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 2:18

Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos