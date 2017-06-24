DFW Airport sees record rainfall, other cities get a good soaking

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause 11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks 1:32 Mulch fire the length of a football field rages in Fort Worth 1:40 Guinness record-holding longhorn up for sale 0:56 Fort Worth police replace stolen A/C unit 2:35 Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute 1:00 Horse'n around with the FWPD mounted patrol 1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email According to the National Weather Service, at 10:40 a.m. Dallas-Fort Worth Airport had received 3.82 inches of rain, a new daily rainfall record for June 24, surpassing the 1.76 inches that fell in 1917. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

