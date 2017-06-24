DFW Airport sees record rainfall, other cities get a good soaking

The official rainfall amount recorded at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport of 3.84 inches was a record for June 24, according to the National Weather Service. Harry Dubose of Haltom City called in 4.10 inches of rain for Saturday, the highest rainfall total recorded by Star-Telegram rain reporters. Star-Telegram rain reporters tracked rainfall for the 24 hours that ended at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Amounts are in inches.
Arlington Heights
Brent Hyder 2.90
Benbrook
Chris Pillmore 3.35
Briar Oaks
Gary Rockers 1.30
Candleridge
Robert McClendon 1.64
Crestwood
Tom Castillon 2.36
Crowley
Mary L. Walls 0.90
Eagle Mountain Lake
Henry Roberts 1.85
Forest Hill
Sonny Norrell 1.60
Granbury
Buddy Almy 2.50
Lake Worth
Vivian White 2.95
Lost Creek
Cecil Eppers 3.61
Mansfield
Zeno Pfau1 .30
Meadowbrook (east)
Charlie Herring 2.30
Ridglea (west)
Bob Barry 2.54
Ridgmar
Bill Royer 2.71
Saginaw
Keith McDaniel 3.25
TCU area
Gerald Wall 3.34
Wedgwood
Bob Cameron 2.19
Northeast
Grapevine
Bonnie McHugh 3.89
Haltom City (east)
Harry DuBois 4.10
Haslet
Don Buchanan 2.43
Hurst
Rebecca Atwell 2.20
Southlake
Gary Monigold 1.82
Summerfields
Charlcia Bullard 3.40
Arlington
Arlington (north)
Kent Rasmussen 2.13
Arlington (east)
Charles Bartos 3.25
Arlington (west)
Jim Carroll 2.20
