According to the National Weather Service, at 10:40 a.m. Dallas-Fort Worth Airport had received 3.82 inches of rain, a new daily rainfall record for June 24, surpassing the 1.76 inches that fell in 1917. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Fort Worth

June 24, 2017 9:37 PM

DFW Airport sees record rainfall, other cities get a good soaking

Staff report

The official rainfall amount recorded at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport of 3.84 inches was a record for June 24, according to the National Weather Service. Harry Dubose of Haltom City called in 4.10 inches of rain for Saturday, the highest rainfall total recorded by Star-Telegram rain reporters. Star-Telegram rain reporters tracked rainfall for the 24 hours that ended at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Amounts are in inches.

Arlington Heights

Brent Hyder 2.90

Benbrook

Chris Pillmore 3.35

Briar Oaks

Gary Rockers 1.30

Candleridge

Robert McClendon 1.64

Crestwood

Tom Castillon 2.36

Crowley

Mary L. Walls 0.90

Eagle Mountain Lake

Henry Roberts 1.85

Forest Hill

Sonny Norrell 1.60

Granbury

Buddy Almy 2.50

Lake Worth

Vivian White 2.95

Lost Creek

Cecil Eppers 3.61

Mansfield

Zeno Pfau1 .30

Meadowbrook (east)

Charlie Herring 2.30

Ridglea (west)

Bob Barry 2.54

Ridgmar

Bill Royer 2.71

Saginaw

Keith McDaniel 3.25

TCU area

Gerald Wall 3.34

Wedgwood

Bob Cameron 2.19

Northeast

Grapevine

Bonnie McHugh 3.89

Haltom City (east)

Harry DuBois 4.10

Haslet

Don Buchanan 2.43

Hurst

Rebecca Atwell 2.20

Southlake

Gary Monigold 1.82

Summerfields

Charlcia Bullard 3.40

Arlington

Arlington (north)

Kent Rasmussen 2.13

Arlington (east)

Charles Bartos 3.25

Arlington (west)

Jim Carroll 2.20

