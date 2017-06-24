North Texas storms produce lightning strikes, record rainfall and cooler temperatures

Lightning struck the Bank of America building in downtown and a home in far north Fort Worth during a wave of thunderstorms Saturday that left thousands of customers without power while dumping record rainfall across the region.
The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 6:45 a.m. in the 10400 block Stoneside Trail in the Crawford Farms neighborhood.
Fire department spokesman Kyle Clay said two adults and three children were displaced due to the fire, but that firefighters were able to “save the house pretty well.”
“I talked with the homeowner, and he told me the thunderclap knocked a radio off his nightstand,” Clay said. “So he knew something was up. Firefighters were able to stop it pretty quick.”
Wow!! Brian Luenser sent me this picture of lightning hitting the Bank of America building in Downtown Fort Worth at 1:55am last night. pic.twitter.com/kkbpafu802— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) June 24, 2017
About five hours earlier, the Bank of America building at 310 Commerce St. was hit by lightning, according to a photo posted on Twitter by WFAA meteorologist Pete Delkus. Neither Fort Worth fire or police received any calls on that strike.
The rain started falling after midnight and remained steady through around 10 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service, Dallas-Fort Worth Airport received 3.84 inches of rain Saturday, a new daily rainfall record for June 24, surpassing the 1.76 inches that fell in 1917.
DFW normally receives 3.79 inches of rain in June, but has already climbed to 7.93 inches with Saturday’s rainfall. No major flooding was reported, authorities said.
The front, which brought cooler air, came one day after North Texas registered its first 100-degree temperature of 2017. Temperatures were not expected to get past 80 on Saturday.
Elsewhere in Tarrant County, nearly 20,000 North Texas Oncor customers were without power at about 9 a.m., including 13,811 in Tarrant County. As of 2:20 p.m., 3,054 Tarrant County customers were still without power.
Oncor spokesman Kris Spears said that all of Oncor’s Tarrant County crews were responding to reported outages Saturday morning.
Most customers’ power was expected to be restored before noon Saturday, according to Oncor’s Stormcenter website, but at least one group of outages in the 76013 and 76017 ZIP codes in south Arlington could be longer lasting, with Oncor estimating restoration by 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Spears said several of the outage calls Oncor is receiving are due to power lines being downed by trees, which can take more time to repair.
“With wind gusting to 60 miles per hour in some areas, both lightning and trees are issues,” Spears said. “Tree-related outages can be some of the lengthiest outages to repair, and that’s definitely a part of what we are seeing. We are out there working and will be until everyone’s power is restored.”
7:40 AM: New daily rainfall record today in DFW. So far: 2.64", breaks the record for the day of 1.76" on 1917 (100 years ago!). #dfwwx— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) June 24, 2017
