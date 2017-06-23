Sweat alert! DFW hits 100 degrees for the first time in 2017

Summer arrived Tuesday, followed quickly by the first 100-degree temperature of 2017.
Temperatures reached 100 at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport at 3:32 p.m. Friday, but it felt a lot hotter. The heat index in North Texas ranged from 105 in Arlington to 110 in Fort Worth.
National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Villanueva said the 100-degree temperatures were caused by sinking air on the backside of the circulation of Tropical Depression Cindy.
“We had our first 100-degree day about a week earlier than normal,” Villanueva said, referencing July 1, the average first day for triple-digit heat in DFW. “Those heat index values are pretty high. People need to stay hydrated and have a heat safety plan.”
Luckily, the heat is not going to last long.
A cold front is expecting to move in overnight, bringing rain and temperatures that will drop Saturday’s high temperature to the low 80s. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain overnight and 60 percent on Saturday.
“The bulk of the rain will be after 10 p.m. ... and we’ll still have a few isolated showers Saturday morning, but most of it will have moved south of I-20 by then,” Villanueva said.
Here’s a triple-digit temperature breakdown, by the numbers:
18 100-degree days in 2016, the average for DFW. The last 100-degree reading came on Sept. 20.
71 days of 100-degree heat in DFW in 2011, the most on record for a year.
120 degrees, highest on record in Texas, at Seymour on Aug. 12, 1936.
113 degrees, highest on record at DFW Airport, on June 26 and 27, 1980.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments