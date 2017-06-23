Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden tries to cool down after batting practice at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, where he was participating in the Dirk Nowitzki 2017 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game Training Camp.
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden tries to cool down after batting practice at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, where he was participating in the Dirk Nowitzki 2017 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game Training Camp. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden tries to cool down after batting practice at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, where he was participating in the Dirk Nowitzki 2017 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game Training Camp. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

June 23, 2017 4:00 PM

Sweat alert! DFW hits 100 degrees for the first time in 2017

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

DFW AIRPORT

Summer arrived Tuesday, followed quickly by the first 100-degree temperature of 2017.

Temperatures reached 100 at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport at 3:32 p.m. Friday, but it felt a lot hotter. The heat index in North Texas ranged from 105 in Arlington to 110 in Fort Worth.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Villanueva said the 100-degree temperatures were caused by sinking air on the backside of the circulation of Tropical Depression Cindy.

“We had our first 100-degree day about a week earlier than normal,” Villanueva said, referencing July 1, the average first day for triple-digit heat in DFW. “Those heat index values are pretty high. People need to stay hydrated and have a heat safety plan.”

Luckily, the heat is not going to last long.

A cold front is expecting to move in overnight, bringing rain and temperatures that will drop Saturday’s high temperature to the low 80s. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain overnight and 60 percent on Saturday.

“The bulk of the rain will be after 10 p.m. ... and we’ll still have a few isolated showers Saturday morning, but most of it will have moved south of I-20 by then,” Villanueva said.

Hot in Fort WOrth
David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com

Here’s a triple-digit temperature breakdown, by the numbers:

18 100-degree days in 2016, the average for DFW. The last 100-degree reading came on Sept. 20.

71 days of 100-degree heat in DFW in 2011, the most on record for a year.

120 degrees, highest on record in Texas, at Seymour on Aug. 12, 1936.

113 degrees, highest on record at DFW Airport, on June 26 and 27, 1980.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 18:34

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival
Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side
Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 2:18

Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos