One brother arrested, one sought in robbery, fatal shooting of woman

A 34-year-old Fort Worth man has been jailed and police are searching for his younger brother in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of a mother of five earlier this month.
Xondadric Antonio Holmes was arrested Thursday on a capital murder warrant in Arlington as he dropped off his girlfriend to see her probation officer.
Police continued their search Friday for his 30-year-old brother, Qjuan Tiakei Holmes, whom investigators say had dated and was living with the victim, Angela Gagne, at the time of her death.
Homicide Detective Jerry Cedillo said it is unclear if Qjuan Holmes is still in the area.
Fort Worth officers had gone to Gagne’s home in the 6400 block of Woodbeach Drive on a welfare check on the afternoon of June 12.
They found her front door unlocked and Gagne’s body in a bedroom. The 41-year-old woman had been shot multiple times.
Anyone with information about Qjuan Holmes’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jerry Cedillo at 817-392-4337.
Cedillo said investigators believe Xondadric Holmes had been visiting his younger brother at Gagne’s residence when an argument broke out.
“We believe they were taking her property after the argument and then shot her,” Cedillo said.
Cedillo said electronics and some of Gagne’s personal items were missing from the home when the woman’s body was discovered.
Xondadric Holmes was being held in the Mansfield jail Friday with bail set at $250,000.
Tarrant County court records show both brothers have multiple convictions.
Xondadric Holmes has previous misdemeanor convictions for evading arrest, possession of marijuana, theft and assault causing bodily injury.
Qjuan Holmes has previously been convicted of assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest. Cedillo said Qjuan Holmes had been wanted since April for violating his parole after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor.
Gagne was a mother of five daughters, always extremely proud and boastful of her girls’ accomplishments, said Nikita Azor-Gagne, one of her daughters.
Born in Canada, Gagne had called Texas home for about two years before her death.
“My mom was very outgoing, bubbly, a fun person,” said April Azor-Gagne, her oldest daughter. “She was just full of life.”
