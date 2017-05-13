Train kills woman walking along railroad tracks in Fort Worth

A 41-year-old woman who was walking along the railroad tracks died after she was struck by an approaching train, according to authorities.
The police report nor the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s news release listed an address for Angela Addington, who was pronounced dead about 1:25 a.m. Saturday.
Officers were called about 1:10 a.m. to the 600 block of East Berry Street, said Daniel Segura, police spokesman. When police arrived, they found the woman had been struck by a train and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
The medical examiner’s office listed blunt force trauma to the torso as the cause of death, a news release from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office showed.
