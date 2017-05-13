Google Maps
Google Maps
Google Maps

Fort Worth

Train kills woman walking along railroad tracks in Fort Worth

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

May 13, 2017 4:24 PM

FORT WORTH

A 41-year-old woman who was walking along the railroad tracks died after she was struck by an approaching train, according to authorities.

The police report nor the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s news release listed an address for Angela Addington, who was pronounced dead about 1:25 a.m. Saturday.

Officers were called about 1:10 a.m. to the 600 block of East Berry Street, said Daniel Segura, police spokesman. When police arrived, they found the woman had been struck by a train and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The medical examiner’s office listed blunt force trauma to the torso as the cause of death, a news release from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office showed.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12
Snakes are plentiful this year how to avoid bites 1:10

Snakes are plentiful this year how to avoid bites

View More Video