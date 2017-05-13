Month-old baby dies in car wreck in Fort Worth

A month-old baby died from injuries she received in a car wreck Friday, according to authorities.
Brianna Hart of Fort Worth was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with another vehicle about 4:15 p.m. at McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard, according to police.
Brianna was taken to the pediatric intensive care unit at Cook Children’s Medical Center, and pronounced dead about 9:45 p.m., the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office reported.
The medical examiner listed the cause of death as blunt-force trauma to the head.
When police officers arrived about 4:20 p.m. paramedics had already placed the infant in an ambulance, police said. Police are still working to document what caused the collision, a police spokesman said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments