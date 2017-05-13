Fort Worth

May 13, 2017 3:48 PM

Month-old baby dies in car wreck in Fort Worth

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A month-old baby died from injuries she received in a car wreck Friday, according to authorities.

Brianna Hart of Fort Worth was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with another vehicle about 4:15 p.m. at McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard, according to police.

Brianna was taken to the pediatric intensive care unit at Cook Children’s Medical Center, and pronounced dead about 9:45 p.m., the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office reported.

The medical examiner listed the cause of death as blunt-force trauma to the head.

When police officers arrived about 4:20 p.m. paramedics had already placed the infant in an ambulance, police said. Police are still working to document what caused the collision, a police spokesman said.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

