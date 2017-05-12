Medical City Fort Worth to add $64 million tower with helipad

Medical City Fort Worth will break ground Monday on a $64 million patient tower as part of $100 million in expansions and upgrades at the hospital.
The former Plaza Medical Center will move its emergency department to the new three-story building, where it will take up most of the first floor and increase patient rooms in the ER from 19 to 30, said spokeswoman Pamela Percival.
The expanded intensive care unit will have 28 beds, and the roof will have the complex’s second helipad to provide closer access to the ER.
The tower will also provide extra space for the hospital’s new liver transplant program, which launched in January and performed its first transplant on March 22.
Medical City’s parent company, HCA Healthcare, is funding construction of the tower, which is expected to open in early 2019.
It can’t open soon enough for Shawn Lewis, the emergency services director.
“Over the past three years, our ER has seen an average of 15 percent growth, year over year,” Lewis said in an emailed statement to the Star-Telegram. “Although our current ER facility in the main hospital was updated/upgraded in 2015, we are landlocked, with no space for expansion in the current location. The new ER will be larger, much easier for patients to access, and will have dedicated patient parking.”
The hospital, which is licensed for 320 beds but has operated well below that level, will be able to add the ER and ICU rooms and a variety of other treatment areas without exceeding the licensed limit.
The new tower will be built across 9th Avenue in a former parking lot on the west side of the hospital, and an aerial walkway will span the street and connect it with the main hospital building at 900 8th Ave. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Monday.
The remaining $36 million was earmarked for several expansions and upgrades, some of which were finished last year. The largest of the projects include:
▪ Additional neuro-interventional radiology lab ($2.3 million)
▪ New cardiac electrophysiology lab ($2.3 million)
▪ New inpatient rehabilitation unit ($3.6 million)
▪ Two Da Vinci Xi© robotic surgery systems ($6.75 million)
Percival said the 30 patient rooms in the ER will be equipped for varying degrees of illness and trauma. Five “ready-care, fast track” rooms will be for patients with minor ailments such as low-grade fever, ear infection or sore throat. Another room will have slightly more intensive treatments, like stitches.
The ER also will include two trauma rooms, three resuscitation rooms and a room equipped for the safety of behavioral health patients.
“Our ER currently does not have a trauma certification,” Percival said, “but we plan to open the new ER with at least a Level III trauma certification.”
The hospital, founded in 1976 as Medical Plaza Hospital, employs almost 1,200 people and has more than 600 physicians on staff. It operates from a seven-story central building, with some staff offices and clinics, such as the Transplant Institute and Structural Heart Clinic, in adjacent buildings.
The hospital had a couple of other name changes before recently adopting Medical City Fort Worth as its name – “unifying our brand locally with our family of 12 sister hospitals in North Texas,” said CEO Clay Franklin.
The hospitals are part of Medical City Healthcare, owned by HCA.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
Comments