Election officials to recount votes in Forest Hill mayor’s race

After losing by three votes in the May 6 mayor’s race, Gerald Joubert is asking Tarrant County elections officials to recount the votes.
Joubert got 486 votes, or 49.85 percent, while Lyndia Thomas garnered 489 votes, or 50.15 percent in complete, unofficial returns.
The recount will take place Monday afternoon, and the results should also be available Monday, officials said.
Joubert, 57, was seeking his fourth term as mayor.
Joubert said he also filed a complaint with Tarrant County elections officials after learning that four voters listed an address of a business rather than a residence. Acting elections administrator Stephen Vickers said he received Joubert’s complaint and that his office is investigating.
Comments