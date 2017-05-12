Fort Worth

May 12, 2017 8:05 AM

One dead after fiery motorcycle crash in south Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

A motorcyclist died in a fiery three-vehicle crash early Friday in far south Fort Worth.

Police said the motorcyclist crashed into the back of a pickup about 5:20 a.m. in the 8900 block of Pitchfork Ranch Road before another car slammed into the motorcycle from behind. Multiple 911 callers reported seeing the motorcycle on fire.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesman. Another person suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

