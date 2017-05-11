West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes in south Fort Worth

The West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito sample in south Fort Worth, the city’s first positive test for the virus this year.
The sample was collected at a fire station in the 1200 block of Everman Parkway.
No human cases of the virus have been reported, according to a city news release. City officials are asking residents to remove standing water from their property to prevent the spread of West Nile and other mosquito-borne viruses.
Symptoms for West Nile Virus include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. Severe cases can develop into West Nile encephalitis and West Nile meningitis, which can result in death.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
