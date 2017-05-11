Federal officers make 61 gang-related arrests in North Texas

Federal officers made 61 gang-related arrests in North Texas over the last six weeks as part of a sweeping nationwide sting, officials announced Thursday.
Of the 1,378 total arrests made, 1,095 of the suspects were confirmed gang members and 445 were foreign nationals, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release.
ICE and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the raids.
The gangs affiliated with the suspects included the Bloods, the Surenos, the MS-13 and the Crips, according to the ICE news release. Authorities seized 238 firearms and large quantities of drugs, including nearly 50 pounds of cocaine and 34 pounds of methamphetamine.
