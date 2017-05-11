Three Fort Worth officers earn national Top Cops Awards

Just over a year after Fort Worth Officer Matt Pearce was shot five times in the line of duty, he and two officers who helped save his life will be honored Friday in the nation’s capital.
The 2017 Top Cops Awards, given by the National Association of Police Organizations, honors one case of outstanding law enforcement work in each of the 50 states. Officers from the top 10 cases are named “Top Cops” and those in the remaining states are awarded honorable mention.
Pearce, along with Sgt. Cory Luttmer and Ofc. Brandi Kamper, will be awarded with the honorable mention Friday in Washington, D.C. The celebration is coordinated with National Police Week to recognize officers who went above the call of duty.
On March 15, Pearce was shot while chasing Ed McIver Sr. and Ed McIver Jr. through a wooded area in west Fort Worth.
Pearce pursued the men into a pasture. As he stepped through a barbed wire fence, the elder McIver approached him and began firing at him, striking him five times.
Luttmer was trudging through brush trying to find Pearce when he located the elder McIver and shot him twice, killing him. When Kamper got to Pearce, he was critically wounded.
“I just kept finding holes in him,” Kamper said at a department award ceremony in January.
Kamper provided emergency aid, even though she was wearing civilian clothes that day and had to catch a ride to the scene from the SWAT team. Pearce was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he remained until his release two months later.
When Pearce was given the Fort Worth Police Department’s Medal of Heroism in January, he recognized those who helped save his life that day.
“I wouldn’t have this award without them,” he said,” because without them, I wouldn’t have ever made it out of that field.”
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
