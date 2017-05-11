Man sentenced in DWI wreck that killed Fort Worth musician

A judge sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing a wreck that killed a beloved local gospel musician to 10 years in prison Thursday.
State District Judge Ruben Gonzales told Roberto Ortiz-Morales, a Mexican national in the United States illegally, that he will be handed over to officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security once he completes his sentence and then deported.
Finis Eugene Smith Jr., 68, was killed on Oct. 2 while driving a van in the 700 block of Riverside Drive in Fort Worth when Ortiz-Morales, who was driving a truck on the wrong side of the road, crashed into Smith’s van head-on. The wreck caused the vehicle following Smith to crash into the rear of the van.
Smith died at the scene, according to authorities.
Witnesses told police that Ortiz-Morales, 36, was driving erratically and a police incident report stated that he was intoxicated.
Ortiz-Morales pleaded guilty to one count of intoxication manslaughter on Friday, according to court documents. Ortiz-Morales passed a note to Smith’s family and classmates after the sentencing hearing seeking forgiveness.
“My family is suffering,” the note said. “I have three girls, nine, eight and four. I am praying for you all and them. I beg you have compassion for my girls. Forgive me. I’m truly sorry.”
Derrick Smith, Finis Smith’s nephew, read the note to the small crowd of friends and relatives who were there for the sentencing hearing. Derrick Smith said during his victim’s impact statement that he forgave Ortiz-Morales.
Smith also said his uncle’s family and friends remain angry.
“We harbor no hatred in this case, but know we are furious because of your actions,” Derrick Smith said from the stand. “You are being held accountable but know you will never pay the price for what you have done to our family and community because of your reckless act.”
Smith, a gospel musician, soloist and choir director, directed the Adlee Trezevant Memorial Concert Choir, made up of I.M. Terrell High School alumni dating to 1942.
Tim Rodgers, who prosecuted the case, said Ortiz-Morales would have to serve at least half of his prison sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
“What made this really heartbreaking is the loss to the community,” Rodgers said.
Once Ortiz-Morales is deported, if he is apprehended in the United States he is subject to being charged with aggravated re-entry and would face a maximum 20 years if convicted.
“Hopefully, you will never have to see him again,” Rodgers told Finis Smith’s family and friends.
