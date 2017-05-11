I-35W in north Fort Worth reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash

A tractor-trailer overturned and caught fire Thursday after colliding with a pickup and another vehicle on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth, causing the busy highway to be closed for about six hours.

Nine people were injured, including one who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to first responders. Three others were also taken to the hospital, while five people were treated at the scene.

All southbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Golden Triangle Boulevard until about 7 p.m.

Several fire department units were dispatched to the crash, said Lt. Kyle Falkner, spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department. Authorities asked that motorists avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

The tractor-trailer, believed to have been carrying powdered milk, was apparently unable to stop for traffic on the highway and hit other vehicles, ultimately landing on its side, said officer Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman. It stopped with one front tire dangling over the side of an overpass.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation determined that the crash did not cause structural damage to the roadway, said Val Lopez, spokesman for the Fort Worth district.