Fort Worth

May 11, 2017 1:26 PM

Fort Worth police arrest woman who led chase into Dallas, reports say

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Police were chasing a reportedly stolen car out of Fort Worth into Dallas shortly after 1 p.m., according to media reports.

Multiple local news outlets showed footage from the air of a yellow car leading Fort Worth police on a chase east on Interstate 20 into Dallas.

The woman driving the car came to a stop in the Highland Park area and was seen coming out with her hands up and being taken into custody.

Little other information was immediately available. A Fort Worth police spokesman could not be reached. This story will be updated.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

