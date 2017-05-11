Fort Worth police arrest woman who led chase into Dallas, reports say

Police were chasing a reportedly stolen car out of Fort Worth into Dallas shortly after 1 p.m., according to media reports.
Multiple local news outlets showed footage from the air of a yellow car leading Fort Worth police on a chase east on Interstate 20 into Dallas.
The woman driving the car came to a stop in the Highland Park area and was seen coming out with her hands up and being taken into custody.
Little other information was immediately available. A Fort Worth police spokesman could not be reached. This story will be updated.
