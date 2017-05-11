Girl, 2, dies after being hit by suspected drunken driver in Sansom Park

A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday after being struck by a suspected drunken driver two days earlier in Sansom Park, a small city just outside Fort Worth.
Alondra Mendez was crossing the street outside her home about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Calloway Street, near Jacksboro Highway, when she was struck by a vehicle, said Sansom Park Police Chief Will Wilkerson.
Mendez was taken by ambulance to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth where she died from her injuries at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.
The 40-year-old suspect, a Sansom Park resident, remained in jail Wednesday facing an intoxication manslaughter charge with bond set at $50,000. Wilkerson declined to identify the suspect by name due to the ongoing investigation.
