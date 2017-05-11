Fort Worth

May 11, 2017 7:43 AM

Girl, 2, dies after being hit by suspected drunken driver in Sansom Park

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

SANSOM PARK

A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday after being struck by a suspected drunken driver two days earlier in Sansom Park, a small city just outside Fort Worth.

Alondra Mendez was crossing the street outside her home about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Calloway Street, near Jacksboro Highway, when she was struck by a vehicle, said Sansom Park Police Chief Will Wilkerson.

Mendez was taken by ambulance to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth where she died from her injuries at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The 40-year-old suspect, a Sansom Park resident, remained in jail Wednesday facing an intoxication manslaughter charge with bond set at $50,000. Wilkerson declined to identify the suspect by name due to the ongoing investigation.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 18:34

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival
Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side
Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 2:18

Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos