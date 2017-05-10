Man dies after jumping on car hood, falling in street

Police said Wednesday that a man died after reportedly jumping onto the hood of a vehicle and then falling off Tuesday morning.
Herman Sneed, 25, died at the hospital early Tuesday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner and a police spokesman.
Police were called to a reported hit-and-run accident in the 5500 block of East Lancaster Avenue just after 2 a.m., according to the online police call sheet. Police released more information Wednesday and confirmed that the driver did not flee the scene of the accident.
Sneed was walking with a woman when a vehicle drove up and the driver offered the woman a ride, Officer Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman, said Wednesday.
The woman accepted the offer and got inside, upsetting Sneed, who then got on the hood of the car and started punching the windshield, Segura said. The driver drove for a short distance and then stopped, and Sneed fell onto the road.
The medical examiner’s report said Sneed died at a local hospital of injuries to the head and torso.
Additional details of the incident were not available.
