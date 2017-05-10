Forest Hill teen gets probation in shooting death of his best friend

A Forest Hill teen charged with murder in the shooting death of a friend last year will not go to prison.
Miguel Calderon Jr., 19, has instead been sentenced to seven years of probation in the slaying of Christian Rhodes, 17, according to Tarrant County criminal court records
As part of an agreement with the Tarrant County criminal district attorney’s office, Calderon entered a guilty plea Monday to a charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to probation with deferred adjudication. That means if Calderon completes his probation, he will not have a conviction on his record.
Christian Rhodes Sr., the father of Christian Rhodes, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
But another member of the Rhodes family was not pleased with the sentence.
“That’s absurd,” Shirley Hugie of Forest Hill said Wednesday in a telephone interview. Hugie is Rhodes’ great-grandmother. “That’s the weirdest thing that I have ever heard.”
A spokeswoman with the district attorney’s office called the case tragic. Negligence and a lack of gun safety were involved.
“After further investigation of the circumstances and consultation with the victim’s family, it was determined this was the most appropriate outcome,” district attorney spokeswoman Sam Jordan said in a Wednesday email. “Well beyond the end of his criminal sentence, Miguel Calderon Jr. will live the rest of his life knowing his carelessness that night resulted in the death of his best friend.”
Rhodes died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. He was found in Calderon’s home on the night of March 27, 2016.
An arrest warrant affidavit, which did not provide a reason for the killing, gave this brief account of what happened that night:
Calderon’s mother, Mara Calderon, told a Forest Hill detective that Rhodes and her son were in the bedroom that night. Rhodes’ family members and girlfriend described Calderon Jr. as one of Rhodes’ best friends for years.
Miguel Calderon Sr. told police that after hearing a shot, he got up and walked down a hallway, where he met his son.
“Daddy, Daddy, I don’t know what I done, but I got to go,” a crying Calderon Jr. told his father. The teen, carrying a black handgun, fled their home in the 4100 block of Bowling Green Street in Forest Hill.
Calderon Sr. found Rhodes dead on a bed in a bedroom and called 911, according to the affidavit.
Calderon Jr. surrendered to Forest Hill police a few days later, and was charged with murder.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments