One man dead after crashing into pole near I-20 in Fort Worth

One man is dead after crashing into a light pole that left a traffic signal hanging in the intersection near Interstate 20 early Wednesday in Fort Worth.
Officers were dispatched about midnight to a single-vehicle crash in the 4900 block of Trail Lake Drive near Interstate 20. The male driver was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he died. His identity has not been released.
The city of Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works department was on the scene overnight to repair damage to the traffic signal.
