Joshua man identified as victim of Tuesday’s fatal crash in Cleburne

A young man from Joshua has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash with a tractor-trailer Tuesday in Cleburne, according to officials.
21-year-old Tyran Rooks was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck in the 900 block of East U.S. 67 in Cleburne just after noon Tuesday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Rooks was driving a car on the access road, trying to enter the westbound lanes of the highway when the driver’s side of the car was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to a Cleburne Police Department news release.
The driver of the truck did not have major injuries, the news release said.
