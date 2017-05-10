Fort Worth

May 10, 2017 6:16 AM

Joshua man identified as victim of Tuesday’s fatal crash in Cleburne

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

CLEBURNE

A young man from Joshua has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash with a tractor-trailer Tuesday in Cleburne, according to officials.

21-year-old Tyran Rooks was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck in the 900 block of East U.S. 67 in Cleburne just after noon Tuesday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Rooks was driving a car on the access road, trying to enter the westbound lanes of the highway when the driver’s side of the car was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to a Cleburne Police Department news release.

The driver of the truck did not have major injuries, the news release said.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 18:34

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival
Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side
Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 2:18

Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos