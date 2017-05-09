Fort Worth teen arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 15

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Fort Worth Southwest remembers cross-country, basketball coach John Church Pause 7:05 Man accused of killing a 2-year-old takes the witness stand in his own defense 7:37 Toddler's accused killer on trial for capital murder 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 2 16:57 Actor Jimmy Stewart on Fort Worth: "I got lucky...and discovered this place." 2:55 Fort Worth police use Taser on man who died in 2013 raid 7:10 Mariachi Espuelas de Plata performs at Mariachi Vargas 0:41 Two teens gunned down 2:53 Hillwood teachers visiting homes to connect with students, families 0:41 Dez Bryant won't even think of playing without Ezekiel Elliott Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A 15-year-old male was shot to death after a fight erupted outside a part in Fort Worth Friday night.

A 15-year-old male was shot to death after a fight erupted outside a part in Fort Worth Friday night.