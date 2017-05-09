Fort Worth teen arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 15

A 17-year-old Fort Worth man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenage boy outside a party last month.
Randon Shon Cummings was arrested Monday and is being held in the Mansfield jail with bail set at $150,000.
He is accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Nakyia Stevens.
The shooting occurred about 10:19 p.m. on April 14, outside a party at a rental hall in the 2500 block of Oakland Boulevard.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Nakyia and his brother had just been dropped off and were walking towards the rental hall as a disturbance was occurring. People were filtering out into the parking lot.
Witnesses told police that Nakyia saw his cousin about to become involved in a fight with another male in the parking lot, prompting the 15-year-old boy to pull out a gun and fire it up into the air about six times.
Another witness told police that Cummings, in turn, pulled out a gun, crouched down and began firing at Nakyia as the teen ran across Oakland Boulevard, according to the affidavit.
Nakyia was shot in the head.
Officers arrived to find the teen lying in a pool of blood on the west side of Oakland Boulevard. A small pistol was found near the injured teen and several fired shell casings in the middle of the roadway, the affidavit states.
Nakyia was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on April 15.
At the time of the slaying, Cummings had been free on bond on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. In that case, he is accused of threatening bodily injury to another while using or exhibiting a gun, court records show.
Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655
