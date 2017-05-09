Affidavit: Woman fighting with girlfriend set warehouse fires

A 22-year-old woman started two separate fires at a Fort Worth Wal-Mart warehouse last month because she had a fight with her girlfriend and didn’t want to stay at work, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram.
Investigators determined that the two incidents, March 7 and 17, began after cardboard boxes were set on fire with a lighter.
Annalyssa Porter is seen on surveillance video about 9 a.m. working in the area where the first fire started, looking at the boxes on the lower level and leaving the area in a hurry, according to the affidavit. The area of the second fire did not have surveillance cameras.
Her girlfriend also works at the warehouse through SIMOS and said she knew nothing about the fires, according to the affidavit.
In an interview April 11, investigators said, Porter admitted to starting the fires because she was stressed after a fight with her girlfriend on the way to work both mornings, the affidavit states.
She told investigators that when she gets stressed out, “if anyone pressures her for any reason, she is likely to physically assault them,” according to the affidavit. “She said she didn’t want to stay at work because she was at risk of ‘beating somebody up.’ ”
She said she had been given too many points for absences in the past and that if she got another she could lose her job.
Two employees fought the first fire with extinguishers and were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance with headaches, elevated blood pressure and difficulty breathing. There was no significant structural damage from the flames but officials said there was extensive water and smoke damage.
Porter was arrested May 2 and faces a charge of arson to a building and arson to a building with bodily injury. She remains in the Mansfield Jail with a combined bond of $35,000.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
