One person killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Cleburne highway

One person was killed after noon Tuesday in a crash in Cleburne, according to police.
The crash was reported about 12:09 p.m. on U.S. 67, about a mile east of North Main Street, said Det. Kelly Summey, a spokeswoman for the Cleburne Police Department.
A tractor-trailer was driving west when a car tried to enter the highway from an access road and was struck on the driver’s side by the tractor-trailer, according to a Cleburne police news release.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene ,according to the news release. His or her identity was not immediately available.
The tractor-trailer driver had no major injuries.
Police were still investigating the crash later Tuesday afternoon, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.
