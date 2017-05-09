Fort Worth

May 09, 2017 1:33 PM

One person killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Cleburne highway

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

CLEBURNE

One person was killed after noon Tuesday in a crash in Cleburne, according to police.

The crash was reported about 12:09 p.m. on U.S. 67, about a mile east of North Main Street, said Det. Kelly Summey, a spokeswoman for the Cleburne Police Department.

A tractor-trailer was driving west when a car tried to enter the highway from an access road and was struck on the driver’s side by the tractor-trailer, according to a Cleburne police news release.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene ,according to the news release. His or her identity was not immediately available.

The tractor-trailer driver had no major injuries.

Police were still investigating the crash later Tuesday afternoon, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 18:34

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival
Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side
Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 2:18

Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos