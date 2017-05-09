Fort Worth company linked to scams gets a new name

The name outside the offices of Fort Worth-based Touchdown Sports, which was accused of scamming businesses across the country by falsely claiming to have business relationships with schools, has changed.
The offices in an east Fort Worth business park now say Boost Sports and there’s a new website promoting T-shirts, cups and other items similar to those promoted by Touchdown Sports.
The Star-Telegram wrote about Touchdown in April outlining complaints against the company. On March 23, Joseph Elkhatib filed the name “Boost Sports” as an assumed name. Elkhatib was also listed on the filing documents when Touchdown Sports was filed with the state in 2015.
Fort Worth resident Weldon Smith, who has worked as a telemarketer, called the company after seeing online job postings for Boost Sports.
“I asked them, ‘Have y’all always been Boost Sports?’ because I wasn’t familiar with the name and the lady said no, that they recently changed their name from Touchdown Sports,” Smith said.
School districts from Montana to Alabama have alerted local businesses about possible scams involving Touchdown Sports. In North Texas, the Allen school district, SMU and its partner, Learfield Sports, have all sent cease-and-desist letters to Touchdown Sports.
Tim Carroll, spokesman for the Allen district, wasn’t aware of the new company but said businesses approached about buying advertising for local school districts should do their homework before writing a check.
“I think the message is people should be wary,” Carroll said. “Check with the schools first.”
Touchdown Sports received an F rating from the Better Business Bureau, with 18 complaints. Stories and online posts have gone up all over the country warning businesses of a possible scam.
Calls to Touchdown Sports were referred to voicemail and not returned. A call to a phone number listed on a job posting for Boost Sports went straight to voicemail.
In response to the Better Business Bureau complaints last year, Touchdown Sports said it never claimed to be working with the school but “we let the customer know we simply work with a representative at the school to provide these items as a donation, to the school.”
The Better Business Bureau website said Touchdown Sports had not responded since November 2016.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
